Suzy shares pregnancy photo to commemorate movie 'Ashfall' reaching 8 million viewers

Suzy shared a pregnancy photo to commemorate her movie 'Ashfall' reaching 8 million viewers in theater.



On January 17, Suzy shared the below photos of herself wearing a pregnant belly for the role of Jiyoung in the film. She also wrote, "Throwing up Jiyoung's photo in commemoration of 'Ashfall' hitting 8 million viewers."



It seems the idol-turned-actress was successful in playing a prank on fans as they seemed slightly shocked to see her with a pregnant belly.



'Ashfall' tells the story of special forces captain Jo In Chang (played by Ha Jung Woo) and North Korean officer Lee Joon Pyung (played by Lee Byung Hun) who work together to save the people of North and South Korea from a volcanic eruption. Suzy plays the part of Jo In Chang's pregnant wife, Choi Ji Young, who attempts to survive the disaster alone in Seoul.