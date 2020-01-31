4

2

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 30 minutes ago

AB6IX reveal typography poster for special album '5NALLY'

AB6IX have released a typography poster for their special EP album, '5NALLY'!

In the typography poster, AB6IX provide fans with 5 unique keywords to their upcoming album, matching up with each of the 5 members. Jeon Woong's keyword is "moon", Kim Dong Hyun's keyword is "more", Lee Dae Hwi's keyword is "rose", Lim Young Min's keyword is "break", and lastly, Park Woo Jin's keyword is "eye". 

You can look forward to more teasers for AB6IX's special EP album '5NALLY', set for release this February 13!

