Brave Entertainment's rookie boy group DKB has released a highlight medley for their debut mini album, 'Youth'.

The mini album contains a total of 5 tracks including "Youth", title track "Sorry Mama", "Go Up", "Elevator", and "Samsung". Meanwhile, DKB consist of 9-members including Yuku, Junseo, Teo, Harry June, Heechan, E-chan, Lune, GK, and D1. The group's debut mini album drops this February 3 at 6 PM KST.

Are you looking forward to DKB's big debut?