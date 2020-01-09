Clara smiles brightly for the camera as she collects wood and coal briquettes for the needy

Actress and entertainer Clara has been donating her time to good deeds.

The star posted on her personal Instagram shots of her volunteering with donating and moving coal briquettes and wood.

The caption reads: "If you felt some small kind of comfort, my selfish heart is comforted. My heart was warm. Korea Love's Temperature 1-degree coal briquette delivery."





The popular star is seen with dark marks on her face as she works diligently to continue her good deeds.

