AOA's Seolhyun charmed reporters and fans with her wink at a recent Prada pop up store opening event in Seoul on December 23rd.

The star is seen posing for the flashing lights in a chic ensemble when she treated viewers shyly to a finger heart and wink. She is seen laughing shyly afterward as she continues posing.

This moment has stolen netizen hearts' and comments include:

"She's so cute!"

"Pretty."

"Awww this adorable."

Check out the moment below!