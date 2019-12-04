University apologizes to Kim Jae Hwan and fan club for name and logo overlap

ChungAng University has apologized to Kim Jae Hwan and his fan club 'Win:D' for a similarity in logos.



As previously reported, Swing Entertainment addressed concerns from Kim Jae Hwan's fans, who alleged ChungAng University's student association had plagiarized the fan club's logo. The university has now apologized for not researching thoroughly, stating, "We want to apologize for not taking more time to research thoroughly before using the name."



The statement continued, "We would also like to apologize for not handling the messages received from fans through our official Facebook and social media avenues about this matter. We understand our apologies and regrets will not be enough. We'll change all logos and names, and we'll make sure another incident like this won't happen again."



What are your thoughts on the issue?



