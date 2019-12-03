Kim Jae Hwan's agency responds to college student association's fan club logo plagiarism

Kim Jae Hwan's agency responded to fan concerns about a college student association plagiarizing the singer's fan club logo and name.



On December 3, Swing Entertainment announced, "We request Chung-Ang University's 62nd student council to make an official apology and change for Kim Jae Hwan's fan club 'Win:D' and logo. We console fans who were uncomfortable with this case, and we'll make continual efforts to get an official apology and logo change."



However, Chung-Ang University has stated the similarity in logo and name was simply a coincidence. The college stated, "We've looked into the issue multiple times. We think the coincidental overlap is very regrettable."



In other news, Kim Jae Hwan is returning with his album 'Moment' on December 12 KST. What do you think about the similarity in logos?

