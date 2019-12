TOO has already changed their lineup.

TOO, the 10 members from Mnet's new idol survival show 'To Be World Klass', was originally going to be made of J.YOU, Chan, Woonggi, Kyungho, Dongheon, Minsu, Chihoon, Jerome, Jisu, and Hanjun. However, after Han Jun's past issues, n.CH Entertainment, the label that will be managing the group, announced that Jaeyun would be taking his place instead.





Stay tuned for their debut.