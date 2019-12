CL has dropped teasers for two more songs!



She's released teasers for "I Quit" and "Complain". They're the second pair of songs to be released from CL's album 'In the Name of Love', which is her first since leaving YG Entertainment, and fans can expect 2 songs a week to be released over the next 2 weeks.

Are you excited for the songs? Stay tuned for their release on December 10th.