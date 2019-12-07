BoA shows off her beautiful voice in 'Butterfly' audio preview

BoA has dropped an audio teaser for her track "Butterfly"



Like her previous teasers, BoA's teaser images uses city life as theme as she wears a sparkly outfit. As previously reported, 'Starry Night' includes the title track of the same name featuring Crush as well as songs of various genres to give listeners warmth during the cold season. 'Butterfly' is composed by The Aristocrats, Sophia Pae, Dashawn Happie White, and Yusuke, with Korean lyrics by Cho Yoon Kyung.



BoA's 'Starry Night' drops on December 11 KST. Listen to BoA's "Butterfly" audio preview below.