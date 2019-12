Rookie boy group Stray Kids will be embarking on their 1st full world tour, 'District 9: Unlock'!

The boys have unveiled a list of dates, cities, and locations for the U.S. leg of their 'District 9: Unlock' tour, kicking off on January 29 in New York, followed by Atlanta, Dallas, Chicago, Miami, Phoenix, San Jose, and Los Angeles!



Fans across the globe can also expect the group to announce even more dates and locations, soon!