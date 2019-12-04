14

0

News
Posted by beansss

Korea Communications Standards Comission (KOCSC) provides update on broadcast penalties against CJ ENM

AKP STAFF

On December 4, the Korea Communications Standards Commission (KOCSC) provided an update regarding their intentions to penalize CJ ENM for violating broadcast regulations through Mnet's 'Produce X 101'. 

According to the KOCSC, CJ ENM has requested to delay their testimony before the KOCSC board regarding 'Produce X 101's broadcast manipulation allegations. CJ ENM requested the delay based on the reason that there are currently no individuals available to give the testimony, with staff members of 'Produce X 101' under police investigation for charges of manipulation, fraud, etc. 

The KOCSC intends to closely monitor police's updates regarding the 'Produce' series investigation, in order to determine the severity of their penalization against CJ ENM. Mnet will be facing penalizations including broadcast sanctions (restrictions), as well as fines of up to 10~30 million KRW. 

diadems-671 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

So not only does CJE&M stands to be fined a maximum of $25,000US, but CJE&M wants to delay their fraud proceedings because their staff are all being investigated for fraud.

Brown_Cream662 pts 29 minutes ago 2
29 minutes ago

Wow, 30M won, that'll tech them!, they'll never make a profit from unscrupulous activities again Lol.

Put the responsible parties in jail to make an effective deterrent. Pay restitution out of the pockets of the corrupt officials and we wont have a repeat of the offenses.

