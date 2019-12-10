25

#10YearChallenge for 2nd Generation K-pop Idols

With the '10 Year Challenge' being a popular meme, we decided to do one for second-generation K-pop idols. Since 2009, these idols have grown as artists and continuously shown fans their unbeatable talent. Check out these idols in 2009 as compared to in 2019! 

The photos on the left are from 2009 and the right is 2019.

Big Bang’s G-Dragon


HyunA



SHINee’s Taemin


2NE1’s Dara

Big Bang's Taeyang

IU

Girls' Generation's YoonA

2PM’s Taecyeon

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon

JYJ's Jaejoong

TVXQ’s Changmin

Super Junior's Siwon

Super Junior’s Heechul


Highlight’s Gikwang

Sunmi

Jessica

Girls' Generation's Tiffany

Jay Park

2NE1's Park Bom

Jessi


F.T. Island’s Hongki


Big Bang's T.O.P


KARA's Jiyoung


T-ARA's Hyomin


Brown Eyed Girls' Ga-In


Not all of those photos are from 2019. Heechul's certainly isn't. That's from the One More Chance mv shoot in 2017. You couldn't find a new picture of Heechul? Really? I'd be very surprised if T.O.P's picture is from this year as well. And Siwon's picture. The man has trouble taking a bad shot and that's what you use? The idea for the article is good, but a little care and attention with the pictures would have been nice.

I remember SHINee's debut, I have to say I still didn’t proceed the fact that this kid with weird hairdo grow up to be such a sexy man.

Looking on things like this is like looking on your old photos and asking yourself “this really was fashionable back then? I really wore it?”.

