10YearChallenge for 2nd Generation K-pop Idols

With the '10 Year Challenge' being a popular meme, we decided to do one for second-generation K-pop idols. Since 2009, these idols have grown as artists and continuously shown fans their unbeatable talent. Check out these idols in 2009 as compared to in 2019!
The photos on the left are from 2009 and the right is 2019.
Big Bang’s G-Dragon
HyunA
SHINee’s Taemin
2NE1’s Dara
Big Bang's Taeyang
IU
Girls' Generation's YoonA
2PM’s Taecyeon
Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
JYJ's Jaejoong
TVXQ’s Changmin
Super Junior's Siwon
Super Junior’s Heechul
Highlight’s Gikwang
Sunmi
Jessica
Girls' Generation's Tiffany
Jay Park
2NE1's Park Bom
Jessi
F.T. Island’s Hongki
Big Bang's T.O.P
KARA's Jiyoung
T-ARA's Hyomin
Brown Eyed Girls' Ga-In
