So Ji Sub explains why he sold his building in Gangnam

Actor So Ji Sub recently announced that he had sold one of his buildings and revealed the reason for the sale.

The information was released on the December 12th broadcast of 'Section TV'. The actor had recently sold 30 billion KRW (25.5 million USD) worth of real estate. As for why So Ji Sub sold the building, analysts say that the interest burden was heavy because of the increased vacancy rate in the building.

His representative stated: "The building had a loan and the sale amounted to 31.7 billion KRW (26 million USD). So Ji Sub felt burdened and decided to sell it. It is a building that can generate 20% more profit than the market price, but it left an unfavorable price margin."



It is also speculated that So Ji Sub bought a luxury villa in Hannam the Hill last June to prepare for his marriage with announcer Cho Eun Jung.