So Ji Sub sells his Gangnam building for 31.7 billion KRW (~26 million USD)

AKP STAFF

Actor So Ji Sub has sold the building which he bought last year.

He recently sold a building located in Gangnam for 31.7 billion KRW (~26 million USD). The building contains 3 basement levels and 15 stories above ground level.

So Ji Sub previously signed a contract in June of last year to buy the building for 29.3 billion KRW (~24 million USD) and completely paid off the building in October. The sale of the building took place for the first time in more than a year. Realtors see that So Ji Sub has earned little capital gains considering the fees and other taxes. 

As for why So Ji Sub sold the building, analysts say that the interest burden was heavy because of the increased vacancy rate in the building. 

