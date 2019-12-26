SBS releases reapology towards Wendy and states that they have launched an internal investigation



SBS released a statement on December 25 announcing the incident involving Red Velvet's Wendy. While rehearsing for SBS Gayo Daejeon, Wendy sustained fractures on her cheekbone, pelvis and wrist after falling from a height due to stage malfunction.

On December 26, SBS releases another apology towards Wendy and announced that they have started internal investigation to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

The full statement reads:

“We would like to apologize again regarding 2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon.

During the rehearsal for Gayo Daejeon on December 25, an unfortunate accident took place. SBS would like to once again sincerely apologize to Wendy’s family, Red Velvet members, all the fans, as well as the injured Wendy.

As Wendy’s recovery is the priority, the director of SBS’s entertainment division and the production staff are doing their best to ensure proper medical treatment while working closely with her agency, SM Entertainment.

Right after the accident took place on December 25, the production team controlled the site and called for emergency services to rush Wendy to the hospital for a thorough examination. SBS has begun an internal investigation to uncover the details about the accident and through the thorough investigation of the cause, we will take more care in order to prevent similar accidents from occurring again in the future.

Currently, Red Velvet’s Wendy is hospitalized and undergoing examination and treatment at a hospital in Seoul. SBS promises to do our best to work with Wendy’s family and the medical staff to ensure Wendy’s speedy and full recovery.

Once again, we would like to sincerely apologize to Red Velvet’s Wendy and her family.”

SM Entertainment’s most recent statement states that Wendy is focusing on her treatment and Red Velvet sans Wendy will still be attending KBS Gayo Daechukje and MBC Gayo Daejejeon but they will not be performing group performances.

We wish a speedy recovery for Wendy.