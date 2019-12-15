Suzy replies to a bundle of hilarious fan comments on Instagram

Suzy had a blast replying to fan comments on Instagram.

On December 15, Suzy uploaded a series of selfies on Instagram. Under this post, "a first selfie in a while," fans left batches of hilarious comments glorifying the singer-actress's beauty - from "Bae Suzy is so cute, I wanna bite her!" to "You're so handsome"!

To each of these comments, Suzy calmly replied, which garnered even more attention from fans.

Check out some interactions in the comments section below (fan-Suzy) :

"Unnie..." - "Yes..."

"Please call my name Park Jae Young, it's my wish" - "Park Jae Youngss...."

"Bae Suzy what's this material of your speech? lololol" - "Speech material..."

"Unnie....what's your manner of speech today..." - "What about my speech..."

"Ms. Bae Suzy, may I give you a kiss?" - "That's a bit...."

"Unnie, you're like a golden retriever" - "Th...thanks..."

"Baetiful, Sutiful, Zytiful" - "Hm..."

"Unnie...should I eat black bean noodles or fried rice..." - "Jjamppong..."

"Unnie T_T please call my name T_T" - "Tell me your name..."

"Have you ever smelled a pig's fart?" - "No, not that one yet..."

"I am jealous of that bean sprout, it even gets to take a tour inside Suzy's ears" - "A tour inside the ears..."

"It's my wish to have a fight with your hair strands...I think even your dandruff would be pretty" - "That's a strange wish..."

"You're wearing that tee again as per usual...that Prett-TEE" - "..."

"If you reply to my comment, then I'm gonna go study...if not, I'm just gonna lie down here..." - "Go..."

"Oh, unnie!! Please marry me right now!" - "Right now might be a bit...."

"So handsome" - "Th..thanks..."

"Please re-learn how to take selfies" - "Why, my selfies...."

"Bae Suzy is so cute, I wanna bite her!" - "Biting might be a bit..."

"Your lip is Lanvin, right?" - "Not Lanvin...Lancome..."

What a treat for her fans! Did you also leave a comment on Suzy's selfies?