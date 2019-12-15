2

2

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 24 minutes ago

Suzy replies to a bundle of hilarious fan comments on Instagram

AKP STAFF

Suzy had a blast replying to fan comments on Instagram.

On December 15, Suzy uploaded a series of selfies on Instagram. Under this post, "a first selfie in a while," fans left batches of hilarious comments glorifying the singer-actress's beauty - from "Bae Suzy is so cute, I wanna bite her!" to "You're so handsome"!

To each of these comments, Suzy calmly replied, which garnered even more attention from fans.

View this post on Instagram

오랜만에 셀카

A post shared by 숮이 (@skuukzky) on

Check out some interactions in the comments section below (fan-Suzy) :

"Unnie..." - "Yes..."

"Please call my name Park Jae Young, it's my wish" - "Park Jae Youngss...."

"Bae Suzy what's this material of your speech? lololol" - "Speech material..."

"Unnie....what's your manner of speech today..." - "What about my speech..."

"Ms. Bae Suzy, may I give you a kiss?" - "That's a bit...."

"Unnie, you're like a golden retriever" - "Th...thanks..."

"Baetiful, Sutiful, Zytiful" - "Hm..."

"Unnie...should I eat black bean noodles or fried rice..." - "Jjamppong..."

"Unnie T_T please call my name T_T" - "Tell me your name..."

"Have you ever smelled a pig's fart?" - "No, not that one yet..."

"I am jealous of that bean sprout, it even gets to take a tour inside Suzy's ears" - "A tour inside the ears..."

"It's my wish to have a fight with your hair strands...I think even your dandruff would be pretty" - "That's a strange wish..."

"You're wearing that tee again as per usual...that Prett-TEE" - "..."

"If you reply to my comment, then I'm gonna go study...if not, I'm just gonna lie down here..." - "Go..."

"Oh, unnie!! Please marry me right now!" - "Right now might be a bit...."

"So handsome" - "Th..thanks..."

"Please re-learn how to take selfies" - "Why, my selfies...."
"Bae Suzy is so cute, I wanna bite her!" - "Biting might be a bit..."

"Your lip is Lanvin, right?" - "Not Lanvin...Lancome..."

What a treat for her fans! Did you also leave a comment on Suzy's selfies?

  1. Suzy
0 1,541 Share 50% Upvoted
MAMAMOO, Whee In, Solar, Moon Byul, Hwa Sa
Queen of Queen - Mamamoo stage collection
16 hours ago   2   983

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND