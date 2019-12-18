'Produce X 101' contestant Geum Dong Hyun to make his acting debut in web drama 'The Best Mistake' season 2

On December 19, C9 Entertainment confirmed to various media outlets, "Geum Dong Hyun has been cast as a character in upcoming web drama 'The Best Mistake' season 2, set to air in early 2020."





'The Best Mistake' season 2 will consist of a total of 16-episodes, depicting the stories of young students who are coined by their peers as "school bullies" or "school gang members". Season 1 of the web drama series aired back in July of this past year.

Well-known as a former 'Produce X 101' contestant, Geum Dong Hyun will be making his acting debut in 'The Best Mistake' season 2. He takes on the role of an adorable younger student named Kang Ah Hoon.

Did you watch season 1 of web drama 'The Best Mistake'?

