Pentagon's Yuto drops self-composed track 'Kuro' on SoundCloud

Pentagon's Yuto has dropped his self-composed track "Kuro" on SoundCloud.

The hip hop and rap track is in Japanese, and it's produced, written, and composed by the Pentagon member himself. "Kuro" is also Yuto's first track on his brand new SoundCloud page.

Listen to Yuto's "Kuro" below, and let us know what you think in the comments! 



