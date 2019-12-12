LOONA start painting a picture in '365' teaser video

11

LOONA have dropped their teaser video for "365"!

In the teaser, the LOONA members are gathered in a large room as they start painting a picture together. After the girl group's previous teaser image, fans are expecting "365" to be the title song of their new album. "365" will be unveiled on December 13 KST, and LOONA will hold their 'Premier Greeting' event on the 14th.

What do you think of the "365" MV teaser?  

Thinking maybe not really a comeback, but more like some sort of holiday release solo or smth?

