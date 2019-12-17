Berry Good's Johyun talks about the pains of losing weight

Berry Good's Johyun opened up about the pains of losing weight.



On December 17, Johyun made the below post on Instagram along with the message, "I'm lifting weights to lose weight, but I'm not losing any but just getting pumped instead. Do I have to continue to live like this. Still, I won't give up."



In the attached photo, the Berry Good member looks determined to lose weight as she drinks a bottle of water. Fans responded, "Don't lose weight," "Not lacking in either body or looks," and more.



In other news, Johyun is planned to appear as part of a backup group on the new season of SBS's 'Law of the Jungle'.



