Momoland is only one week away from making a comeback!

On December 23 KST, the group's agency MLD Entertainment unveiled individual concept photos for each member ahead of the release of their 2nd single album 'Thumbs Up.' In the images, the members are doll-like beauties, each sporting a ruffled and feminine look.

Meanwhile, 'Thumbs Up' is set for release on December 30 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the teaser images below!