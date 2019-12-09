Momoland confirmed to make a comeback with a new single this month

On December 10, a representative from MLD Entertainment confirmed to various media outlets that Momoland will be making a comeback this month.

The MLD rep stated, "It's true that Momoland will be releasing a new single at the end of this month. They will be promoting the single via various music programs."

This will mark Momoland's first official music release since regrouping as 6-members, with Yeonwoo and Taeha having departed from the group last month. Are you looking forward to Momoland's new single?



