6

2

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 60 minutes ago

Momoland confirmed to make a comeback with a new single this month

AKP STAFF

On December 10, a representative from MLD Entertainment confirmed to various media outlets that Momoland will be making a comeback this month.

The MLD rep stated, "It's true that Momoland will be releasing a new single at the end of this month. They will be promoting the single via various music programs." 

This will mark Momoland's first official music release since regrouping as 6-members, with Yeonwoo and Taeha having departed from the group last month. Are you looking forward to Momoland's new single?

  1. Momoland
2 1,348 Share 75% Upvoted

0

diadems-395 pts 55 minutes ago 1
55 minutes ago

With or without Daisy?

Share

1 more reply

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND