MBC denies blocking TXT and GFriend from 'Gayo Dajejeon', makes an official statement

MBC has made an official announcement that they are not in a feud with Big Hit Entertainment as multiple artists from the label are noted to be absent from MBC's end of the year activities. 

This speculation was made when netizens noticed that groups such as BTS, TXT, and GFriend (whose label is now owned by Big Hit) were not on the line up to perform at MBC's 'Gayo Dajejeon'. Netizens speculated MBC did gapjil (revenge/abuse of power) by blocking TXT and GFriend after it was revealed BTS would not be attending MBC's 'Gayo Dejejeon' as they will be in New York City for 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'. However, these rumors and speculations have been denied after MBC made a statement regarding the situation.  

The MBC 'Gayo Daejejeon' PD made the announcement on December 26th, stating: "Gfriend and Tomorrow x Together not being in the lineup is not revenge against Big Hit because BTS is not making an appearance. It is according to our PD to book the artists. We already knew that BTS would be performing at an overseas schedule."

