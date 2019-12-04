6

Posted by beansss

Kim Jae Hwan kicks off teasers for his 2nd mini album comeback with sentimental cover photos

Wanna One's Kim Jae Hwan has released two unique, sentimental cover photos for his upcoming 2nd mini album, 'Moment'.

In his 'Day' version album cover, Kim Jae Hwan depicts a sentimental, cold winter day with a blue sky behind him. In his 'Night' version album cover, the star hides in the dark and neon colors of night, conveying two distinctly different moods. 

Kim Jae Hwan will be releasing even more teasers leading up to his full 2nd mini album comeback, set for this December 12 at 6 PM KST.

