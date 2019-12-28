Kim Tae Hee's younger brother/actor Lee Wan tied the knot with pro golfer Lee Bo Mi

On December 28 KST, actor Lee Wan tied the knot with professional golfer Lee Bo Mi at a cathedral in Seoul. The ceremony was held in private with just close friends and families.

Prior to their wedding, Lee Bo Mi has shared her wedding shoes on her Instagram. In a caption, she wrote "I dreamed of getting married at a cathedral since I was a little child. I also dreamed of my friends giving me the wedding shoes because it means a lot to me. Everything I dreamed of has come true... I want to have more fond memories in the future with you guys, cherishing each other, happy and loving. I know it's an expensive pair, so I feel sorry and grateful at the same time. I love you (her friends' names)."





Lee Wan and Lee Bo Mi revealed they were dating in November of 2018 after meeting through a Catholic priest acquaintance. Lee Wan is known for his roles in dramas like 'Stairway to Heaven', 'Tree of Heaven', 'Swallow the Sun', and 'Our Gap-soon', and he's also widely known as the younger brother of actress Kim Tae Hee.



Lee Bo Mi currently plays on the LPGA of Japan Tour. She played on the LPGA of Korea Tour, winning four events from 2009 to 2010. She has won 21 events on the LPGA of Japan Tour since 2012.



Congratulations to the newlyweds and their families!

