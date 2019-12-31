Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji, & Kim Sae Ron kick off the new year by joining startup agency, Gold Medalist

On January 1 KST, a new startup acting agency by the name of Gold Medalist revealed that they will be kicking off management activities beginning in 2020 with actors Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji, and Kim Sae Ron!

Gold Medalist is a new acting management company established by a close co-worker of Kim Soo Hyun since his days under Key East, in partnership with film producer Kim Mi Hye of 'Extreme Job'. Kim Mi Hye will be serving as the agency's CEO, president, and head producer. Kim Soo Hyun's co-worker Lee Ro Bae will be taking up the position of CCO, also responsible for management of the agency's artists and discovering new entertainers.





Best of luck to Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji, and Kim Sae Ron under their new label, Gold Medalist!

