Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 32 minutes ago

SBS confirms new celebrity basketball team variety with Seo Jang Hoon, Lee Sang Yoon, Cha Eun Woo, Yeri, & more

SBS will be launching a new celebrity basketball team variety series in January, following the boom of various sports-themed variety programs this year!

Titled 'Handsome Tigers', the variety program will center around a special celebrity team coached by former Korean basketball star and current TV personality Seo Jang Hoon. Still holding the record for the greatest points scored in a lifetime as well as the greatest rebounds in a life time for any Korean basketball player, Seo Jang Hoon will finally be able to return to his original career as a man of basketball in 'Handsome Tigers', where he will be coaching a celebrity team made up of: actors Lee Sang Yoon, Seo Ji Suk, Kang Kyung Joon, and Kim Seung Hyun, as well as ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, Yu Seon Ho, Julien Kang, and Shorry J

In addition, the celebrity team members will be joined by a lovely female manager, Red Velvet's Yeri. Look forward to more information on SBS's 'Handsome Tigers', set to air some time in mid-January!

Red Velvet YERI X >>>> JOY

