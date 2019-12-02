SBS confirms new celebrity basketball team variety with Seo Jang Hoon, Lee Sang Yoon, Cha Eun Woo, Yeri, & more

SBS will be launching a new celebrity basketball team variety series in January, following the boom of various sports-themed variety programs this year!



Titled 'Handsome Tigers', the variety program will center around a special celebrity team coached by former Korean basketball star and current TV personality Seo Jang Hoon. Still holding the record for the greatest points scored in a lifetime as well as the greatest rebounds in a life time for any Korean basketball player, Seo Jang Hoon will finally be able to return to his original career as a man of basketball in 'Handsome Tigers', where he will be coaching a celebrity team made up of: actors Lee Sang Yoon, Seo Ji Suk, Kang Kyung Joon, and Kim Seung Hyun, as well as ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, Yu Seon Ho, Julien Kang, and Shorry J.



In addition, the celebrity team members will be joined by a lovely female manager, Red Velvet's Yeri. Look forward to more information on SBS's 'Handsome Tigers', set to air some time in mid-January!

