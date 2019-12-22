Kyung Soo Jin stars in cinematic MV for Baek Ji Young's emotional ballad 'No Love, No Heartbreak'

Baek Ji Young has teamed up with Studio O.D.R for a new single!

On December 22 at 6 PM KST, the singer unveiled the music video for "No Love, No Heartbreak," the ninth single for Studio O.D.R's 'O.D.R Project' music video series. The single is an emotional ballad dealing with the post-breakup situation where one still cannot accept the relationship is over and is reminiscing over the happy memories that have since become bittersweet.







The music video stars actress Kyung Soo Jin, who recently appeared on MBC's 'I Live Alone,' as a woman still struggling to get over her ex-boyfriend, played by newcomer Lee Gi Taek.





Meanwhile, Baek Ji Young is currently on tour celebrating her 20th debut anniversary with a special 'Baek Stage' concert series.

Check out the music video for "No Love, No Heartbreak" above!