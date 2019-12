Hwa Sa, Jennie, and Seolhyun top individual girl group member brand value rankings for December

Hwa Sa has topped the brand value ranking between individual girl group members in December.



According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation, MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa was at the top of the December data, followed by BLACKPINK's Jennie and AOA's Seolhyun.





The rest of the girl groups ranked were, in order, Dahyun (TWICE), Soyeon ((G)I-DLE), Nayeon (TWICE), Irene (Red Velvet), Jihyo (TWICE), YooA (Oh My Girl), Jimin (AOA), Chanmi (AOA), Joy (Red Velvet), Taeyeon (Girls' Generation), Soojin ((G)I-DLE), Mina (TWICE), Eunha (GFriend), SinB (GFriend), Sana (TWICE), Chaeyeon (Busters), Seunghee (Oh My Girl), Seulgi (Red Velvet), Hyojung (Oh My Girl), Solar (MAMAMOO), Hyejeong (AOA), Jisoo (BLACKPINK), Yuna (AOA), Yuqi ((G)I-DLE), Momo (TWICE), Whee In (MAMAMOO), Umji (GFriend), Yeri (Red Velvet), Daisy (Momoland), JooE (Momoland), Moon Byul (MAMAMOO), Sejung (Gugudan), Jeongyeon (TWICE), Tzuyu (TWICE), Yeji (ITZY), YoonA (Girls' Generation), Wendy (Red Velvet), Rosé (BLACKPINK), Lisa (BLACKPINK), Yuri (Girls' Generation), Nancy (Momoland), Sowon (GFriend), Hani (EXID), Chaeyoung (TWICE), Yuna (ITZY), Sooyoung (Girls' Generation), Hana (Gugudan), Lia (ITZY), Bona (Cosmic Girls), Chuu (LOONA), Yeonjung (Cosmic Girls), Arin (Oh My Girl), Miyeon ((G)I-DLE), SeolA (Cosmic Girls), Naeun (April), Seohyun (Girls' Generation), Yerin (GFriend), Luda (Cosmic Girls), Yeoreum (Cosmic Girls), Exy (Cosmic Girls), Tiffany (Girls' Generaiton), Hyeri (Girl's Day), Binnie (Oh My Girl), Dayoung (Cosmic Girls), Minnie ((G)I-DLE), Cho Yu Ri (IZ*ONE), Eunji (A Pink), Dawon (Cosmic Girls), Eunseo (Cosmic Girls), Bomi (A Pink), Yuju (GFriend), Luna (f(x)), Sunny (Girls' Generation), Jisoo (Lovelyz), Soobin (Cosmic Girls), Yein (Lovelyz), Mina (Gugudan), Jiho (Oh My Girl), Jang Won Young (IZ*ONE), Cheng Xiao (Cosmic Girls), Somyi (DIA), Kang Hye Won (IZ*ONE), Shuhua ((G)I-DLE), Saebom (Nature), Ryujin (ITZY), Jiyeon (T-ara), Xuan Yi (Cosmic Girls), Kei (Lovelyz), Mimi (Oh My Girl), Soojung (Lovelyz), Kim Chae Won (IZ*ONE), Chorong (A Pink), Na-Eun (A Pink), Chaeryeong (ITZY), Solji (EXID), Chaeyeon (DIA), and Johyun (Berry Good).



Congratulations to everyone.