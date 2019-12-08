IU wins #1 on 'Inkigayo' + Performances from EXO, Cosmic Girls, Park Ji Hoon, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols, along with MCs MONSTA X's Minhyuk and April's Naeun and special guest MCs TXT's Soobin and Yeonjun!

On today's episode, U-KISS's Jun made his solo debut with "Curious About U," JxR debuted with "Element," EXO returned with "Obsession," Park Ji Hoon came back with "360," Kim Young Chul came back with "Signal Light," Seven O'Clock returned with "Midnight Sun," AIVAN came back with "Knotted Wings," and gugudan's Kim Se Jung returned with "Tunnel."



As for the winner, IU, EXO, and MAMAMOO were this week's nominees. In the end, IU won for a second consecutive week with her single "Blueming."



Other performers were Golden Child, Nature, BVNDIT, ASTRO, AOA, OnlyOneOf, Cosmic Girls, and 1Team.



Check out this week's performances below!



DEBUT: JxR



==

COMEBACK: EXO



==

COMEBACK: Park Ji Hoon



==

COMEBACK: gugudan's Kim Se Jung

==

AOA

==

Cosmic Girls

==

ASTRO

==

Golden Child

==

NATURE

==

BVNDIT