34

10

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 days ago

IU wins #1 on 'Inkigayo' + Performances from EXO, Cosmic Girls, Park Ji Hoon, and more!

AKP STAFF

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols, along with MCs MONSTA X's Minhyuk and April's Naeun and special guest MCs TXT's Soobin and Yeonjun!

On today's episode, U-KISS's Jun made his solo debut with "Curious About U," JxR debuted with "Element," EXO returned with "Obsession," Park Ji Hoon came back with "360," Kim Young Chul came back with "Signal Light," Seven O'Clock returned with "Midnight Sun," AIVAN came back with "Knotted Wings," and gugudan's Kim Se Jung returned with "Tunnel."

As for the winner, IU, EXO, and MAMAMOO were this week's nominees. In the end, IU won for a second consecutive week with her single "Blueming."

Other performers were Golden ChildNature, BVNDIT, ASTROAOA, OnlyOneOf, Cosmic Girls, and 1Team.

Check out this week's performances below!

DEBUT: JxR

==

COMEBACK: EXO

==

COMEBACK: Park Ji Hoon

==
COMEBACK: gugudan's Kim Se Jung 

==

AOA

==

Cosmic Girls

==

ASTRO

==

Golden Child

==

NATURE

==

BVNDIT

  1. AOA
  2. ASTRO
  3. BVNDIT
  4. Cosmic Girls
  5. EXO
  6. Golden Child
  7. Gugudan
  8. Kim Se Jung
  9. IU
  10. JxR
  11. Kim Young Chul
  12. MAMAMOO
  13. Nature
  14. OnlyOneOf
  15. Seven O'Clock
  16. Jun
  17. Park Ji Hoon
  18. 1Team
  19. INKIGAYO
  20. AIVAN
0 4,662 Share 77% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND