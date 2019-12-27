Irene seen holding back tears after Wendy's video message airs at the 'KBS Gayo Daechukje'









Red Velvet's Wendy has left a video message for fans following her extreme accident on air at the SBS Gayo Daejeon.

During the 'KBS Gayo Daechukje' on December 27, a prerecorded video message from Wendy for the new year was aired.

Wendy stated that she wants to live happily and pleasantly in 2020. She also stated that a really good moment in her life was when she became Red Velvet's Wendy.

Red Velvet's Irene was one of the MC's of 'KBS Gayo Daechukje' and she can be seen holding back tears as she watches the video message as well.