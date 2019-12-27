15

Idols talk about their year and their expectations for 2020 through '2019 KBS Gayo Daechukje'

In the video, idols are asked to enter a room alone and talk about their year by looking at themselves in the mirror. 

Here are some of the messages that the idols left for themselves:

Wendy (Red Velvet): "Becoming 'Red Velvet Wendy' was a great moment for me. I hope that (2020) will be a year that I can enjoy and live happily."

Dahyun (TWICE): "To the me in 2019, you had a hard time, and you worked hard."

Sana (TWICE): "I wasn't alone, so I could share my burden."

Seunghee (Oh My Girl): "Seunghee, it has been a hard year dieting. Please also be with me like you are now in 2020."

Jungyeon (Twice): "My face had a hard time (having to put on make up everyday). I hope that I can have a great (2020) eating all the things I want to."

Minhyun (NU'EST): "2019 felt like a dream. (In 2020) I want to travel even more, and watch and listen to even more good things. "

YooA (Oh My Girl): "While it has been difficult this year, I also have a sense of achievement. Even though I feel like I don't have anything, there are people who are always beside me cheering me on."

Arin (Oh My Girl): "I did and tried many things by myself this year. I am going to be 22 next year, that's something that I find it hard to believe too."

Baekho (NU'EST): "It felt like I could start trying to fulfill my next dream again."


Ren (NU'EST): "I was super happy (this year). Great things happened, I was happy, and I had a great time! I hope that I can progress even further, and work towards an even more sincere Minki."

Hyojung (Oh My Girl): "I realized that there are a lot of people who are important to me. I hope that I can have even more happiness such as thinking about performance stages."

Seulgi (Red Velvet): "I am very thankful that this year passed by safely. "

Seungkwan (SEVENTEEN): "I hope that I can become a singer that my fans are even more proud of."

DK (SEVENTEEN): "I hope that we can spend the year as a group with all 13 members."


Yeri (Red Velvet): "I hope that I can spend (2020) happily doing what I want to do."

Jiho (Oh My Girl): "I hope that it will be a year with a lot of things to be done."

If you have missed any of the performances for '2019 KBS Gayo Daechukje', make sure to check them out here!

seventeenaoty768 pts
48 minutes ago

Seungkwan we cant possibly be more proud of you. We exceeded every limit a long time ago

1

yutakunnn118 pts
50 minutes ago

Seulgi (Red Velvet): "I am very thankful that this year passed by safely. "

And a few days after that something bad happen. 😭

This was probably recorded before the accident because Wendy was in that video too.

