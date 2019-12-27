Idols talk about their year and their expectations for 2020 through '2019 KBS Gayo Daechukje'

In the video, idols are asked to enter a room alone and talk about their year by looking at themselves in the mirror.

Here are some of the messages that the idols left for themselves:

Wendy (Red Velvet): "Becoming 'Red Velvet Wendy' was a great moment for me. I hope that (2020) will be a year that I can enjoy and live happily."

Dahyun (TWICE): "To the me in 2019, you had a hard time, and you worked hard."

Sana (TWICE): "I wasn't alone, so I could share my burden."

Seunghee (Oh My Girl): "Seunghee, it has been a hard year dieting. Please also be with me like you are now in 2020."

Jungyeon (Twice): "My face had a hard time (having to put on make up everyday). I hope that I can have a great (2020) eating all the things I want to."

Minhyun (NU'EST): "2019 felt like a dream. (In 2020) I want to travel even more, and watch and listen to even more good things. "

YooA (Oh My Girl): "While it has been difficult this year, I also have a sense of achievement. Even though I feel like I don't have anything, there are people who are always beside me cheering me on."

Arin (Oh My Girl): "I did and tried many things by myself this year. I am going to be 22 next year, that's something that I find it hard to believe too."

Baekho (NU'EST): "It felt like I could start trying to fulfill my next dream again."





Ren (NU'EST): "I was super happy (this year). Great things happened, I was happy, and I had a great time! I hope that I can progress even further, and work towards an even more sincere Minki."

Hyojung (Oh My Girl): "I realized that there are a lot of people who are important to me. I hope that I can have even more happiness such as thinking about performance stages."

Seulgi (Red Velvet): "I am very thankful that this year passed by safely. "

Seungkwan (SEVENTEEN): "I hope that I can become a singer that my fans are even more proud of."

DK (SEVENTEEN): "I hope that we can spend the year as a group with all 13 members."





Yeri (Red Velvet): "I hope that I can spend (2020) happily doing what I want to do."

Jiho (Oh My Girl): "I hope that it will be a year with a lot of things to be done."

