Henry and Kian84 make fans laugh with their 'Troublemaker' performance on 'I Live Alone'

'I Live Alone's adorable dumb and dumber couple Henry and Kian84 made everyone laugh and made it to trending news with their cover of "Troublemaker".





The two of them appeared on the December 27th episode of 'I Live Alone' where the new members of the Rainbow Club were seen participating in orientation.

Kian84 and Henry decided that it would be fun for them to re-enact the dance as they did before, much to the delight of the viewers and horror of the panelists.

The panelists hilariously reacted saying "I can't watch this" while Hwa Sa comically said, "this is the absolute worst." Check out their dance below if you dare.











