Han Seo Hee revealed another selfie with late Hara, mourning her passing. On December 14, Han Seo Hee posted a selfie with Hara leaning on her shoulder. In a caption she wrote, "Baby...I miss you so much"





A couple of days ago, she has revealed that her girlfriend is physically violent and abusive. Some netizens are concerned that another incident would happen and are encouraging Han Seo Hee to stop being on SNS for her mental health.