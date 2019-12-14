TVXQ's Yunho's lifehack card in 2020 season's greetings goes viral

TVXQ's Yunho's lifehack card in 2020 season's greetings went viral, thanks to amazing positive energy Yunho exudes.

As part of the group's 2020 season's greetings, Yunho and Changmin featured lifehack cards. On the card, there is a life-related question and each member has his answer to the question. Questions that were asked and answered vary from simple to thought-provoking questions.

Below are some cards of Yunho that went viral. Check them out and if you liked any of these, make sure to snag one for you and your loved ones!



Q. What if I had a difficult, long day? A. Smile, thinking you'd never go through this again in your life.

Q. What do I do if I feel unmotivated? A. I don't understand the question! haha

Q. What if I want to achieve something? A. Write or speak out your goal!







Q. What if I want to skip working out? A. Rewire your mind that it's a process of self-improvement!

