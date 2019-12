Actress Soo Hyun (Claudia Kim) tied the knot with Korean-American business CEO Cha Min Geun on December 14.

Soo Hyun and Cha Min Geun held a private wedding ceremony on the afternoon of December 14 at Shilla Hotel in Seoul, just 2 months after going public with their relationship back in August of this year.

Celebrity guests including Im Si Wan were at the ceremony and congratulated the happy couple.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!