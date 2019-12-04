Gong Yoo reveals that Lee Dong Wook has a lot of aegyo

Gong Yoo revealed how Lee Dong Wook is in real life on the December 4 broadcast of SBS's 'Lee Dong Wook Wants To Talk'.

Gong Yoo, who notably does not appear on talk shows, confessed that his friendship with Lee Dong Wook was deep. The two became close when they co-starred in the Korean drama 'Goblin' and continued being friends when the drama finished.

When Gong Yoo asked Lee Dong Wook if he was a good hyung to him, he also asked him point-blank: "why do you like me?”. Lee Dong Wook responded with: "are you trying to confess your love for me?", resulting in great laughter from the viewers.

Gong Yoo also shared that Dong Wook usually has tons of aegyo. He revealed their affectionate texts and brought about more laughter on the show.