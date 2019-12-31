Find out which stars represent '2020, The Year of the Metal Rat'!

It's officially January 1, 2020 in South Korea, which means the 'Year of the Metal Rat' has begun!

'The Year of the Metal Rat' represents the year of those who are diligent and earnest, like the white rat. In that case, which stars represent the various years of the rat? Find out below!

Among K-Pop idols, one of the most eye-catching groups with a 'rat-line' include TWICE, whose 'rat' members include Jungyeon, Momo, and Sana! These TWICE members represent those born in the year of the rat in 1996.



Another close-knit group of friends well-known as 1996-born, year of the rat idols include Red Velvet's Joy, GFriend's Yerin, and A Pink's Hayoung! Among these close female idol stars, Red Velvet's Joy will be kicking off her solo activities in the new year by appearing on SBS's new variety program, 'Handsome Tigers'.

Other female idols born in 1996, the year of the rat, include Gugudan's Kim Se Jung, AOA's Chanmi, Lee Hi, Kim Chung Ha, Oh My Girl's Seunghee, and more.



Male K-Pop idol stars are set to shine in '2020, The Year of the Metal Rat' as well! Some representative 1996-line idol stars include good friends and former group mates, Kang Daniel and Kim Jae Hwan.

Alongside Kang Daniel and Kim Jae Hwan, past group mates and good friends Kim Woo Seok and Lee Jin Hyuk of 'Produce X 101' will also be looking forward to a bright 2020, as 1996-liners.

Other 1996-born, year of the rat male idols include SF9's Rowoon and Zuho, Seventeen's 96-line Jun, Wonwoo, Hoshi, and Woozi, and more.



Next, one top star representative of the year of the rat in 1972 is comedian and "nation's MC", Yoo Jae Suk! Many are hoping to see Yoo Jae Suk continue his activities as rookie trot singer Yoo San Seul in 2020.

Actors and actresses expected to shine in '2020, The Year of the Metal Rat', representative 1984-line stars include actresses Shin Min Ah and Goo Hye Sun. Shin Min Ah in particular already has a busy year planned in 2020, with films like 'Vacation' and 'Diva' gearing up for premiere, and a new drama 'Here' in the works.

Rising star Kim Hye Yoon of 'Extraordinary You' is a representative 1996-line actress, alongside Moon Ga Young, former Momoland member Yeonwoo, etc.



Finally, notable year of the rat-born actors from the year 1972 include top stars Jang Dong Gun of the 'Arthdal Chronicles' series, and Bae Yong Joon. Among 1984 stars, notable actors set to make big moves in 2020 are 'Reply 1994' co-stars Son Ho Joon and Yoo Yun Suk.



Are you looking forward to '2020, The Year of the Metal Rat'?