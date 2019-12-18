Fans can hardly wait for the 'visual party', after YoonA & Cha Eun Woo spotted filming together on the streets

Girls' Generation's YoonA and ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo were spotted filming together outdoors, earlier this week!

Many suspect that the two stars were filming special footage for the upcoming '2019 MBC Gayo Daejaejeon', where YoonA and Cha Eun Woo will be working together as MCs alongside announcer Jang Sung Gyu.

Even with a few blurry, faraway photos with their expressions barely visible, YoonA and Cha Eun Woo managed to get fans bubbling with anticipation for the "visual party" to come. Onlookers commented, "Behold, a god and a goddess come to earth", "WOW fans are in for such a visual treat", "For real they are too pretty and too handsome... they're not from this world", "They look good together hehehe, they both look like deer", "Can this be a full romance film and not just a short video for the Gayo Daejaejeon...", and more!

You'll mostly likely be able to catch YoonA and Cha Eun Woo's special footage during the '2019 MBC Gayo Daejaejeon', coming this December 31, beginning at 8:55 PM KST!