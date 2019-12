Digital contents platform 'Hello82' will be partnering up with Facebook to produce the first ever K-Pop shows to stream on 'Facebook Watch'!





'Hello82' is currently producing two unique K-Pop programs, set to launch some time in the first half of 2020. Filming for these programs are currently taking place in both Korea and in the United States, featuring various K-Pop stars.

Stay tuned for updates on all new K-Pop content, coming to 'Facebook Watch'!