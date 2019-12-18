iKON's Song Yun Hyeong talks about getting along with Shin Hyun Joon, who is 3 years older than his mother

On December 19, the cast and crew of Channel A's 'Star Crew on Board' season 2 including Shin Hyun Joon, Hwang Jae Sung, Eun Ji Won, UEE, and iKON's Song Yun Hyeong attended the show's press conference in Shinchon.

The cast's maknae member first shared his serious attitude from when he first started to program, stating, "I'm continuing with the mindset that I need to take this very seriously, not as some fun game or a light variety."

Song Yun Hyeong also showed his affection for the program's oldest cast member Shin Hyun Joon. He revealed, "Shin Hyun Joon sunbaenim is actually 3 years older than my mother. But because he was so nice to me and took care of me like I was a cherished dongsaeng, I didn't feel the age difference and acted comfortably around him. I was thankful to sunbaenim for that."

Hearing this, Shin Hyun Joon couldn't hold in his laughter as he pointed out, "Actually, the age difference [between him and Song Yun Hyeong's other] is 4 years, exactly."

Meanwhile, Channel A's 'Star Crew on Board' season 2 premieres this December 21 at 8:20 PM KST.

