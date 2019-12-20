Kian84 reveals his newly formed abs on 'I Live Alone'

Webtoon writer Kian84 revealed his newly formed abs on the December 20th broadcast of 'I Live Alone'.

Kian84 was seen participating in his long-awaited fashion shoot under model Han Hye Jin's guidance. His firm abs were revealed when he took off his shirt, shocking the panelists with the transformation he made in half a month.



Kian84 before his transformation:

Kian84 stated: "I started exercising half a month ago. Usually, I drink alcohol after our broadcasts and it was a part of my life pattern but instead, I chose to exercise. On the day of the shoot, I didn't even drink water. In the last 2 weeks, I lost 5 kilograms (~11 pounds)."



What do you think of Kian84's new look?

