Netizens shake their head in disgust as the details in Jung Joon Young and Jonghun's case were revealed in the court's opinion

Netizens have been voicing their outrage and disgust after the details of Jung Joon Young and former F.T. Island member Jonghun's case were revealed in the court's opinion.



The two received six years and five years respectively, and will also be required to take 80 hours of sexual violence education. It was reported these two shed tears at the time of the sentencing. Kwon Hyuk Jun (Girls' Generation's Yuri's older brother) received four years.



The trials have been held in private to protect the victims of the case, but November 29's verdict had revealed the details of the crime these men have committed. Jung Joon Young and Jonghun gang-raped a drunk woman back in March 2016 in Daegu. While they were raping the victim, others filmed the scene and subsequently raped the victim afterward. In January 2016, Kwon Hyuk Jun raped a drunk woman who didn't even have a bladder control due to being heavily under the influence. He was sentenced to 3 years of probation after the jail time due to having a criminal record of a sex offender.

Jung Joon Young was also accused of distributing illegal footage on 11 different occasions, including sharing footage without consent of him having sex with women in a KakaoTalk chat room that other celebrities including former Big Bang member Seungri also participated in.

Some of the messages these men exchanged as shown in the picture below include: "Poor OO(victim)", "OO was almost like a comfort woman", "Don't let this leak. It's going to end my entire career.", "She was a legend", "I drugged her and went back and forth from a to v, then finished in her mouth."

