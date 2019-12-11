Davichi's Kang Min Kyung says she's a fan of Baek Ye Rin and new album 'Every Letters I Sent You'

Davichi's Kang Min Kyung revealed she's a fan of Baek Ye Rin and her new album 'Every Letters I Sent You'.



On December 11, Kang Min Kyung made the below post on Instagram supporting Baek Ye Rin after her track "Square" reached #1 on music charts. The Davichi member expressed, "It's good. The sound of an amazing musician. Flow that has courage."



She continued, "I keep looking forward to her giving us more than she already has. I started small as a fan of hers, but now I'm relieved and relaxed after listening to her album that's made all my stubbornness and dilemmas mean nothing. I feel really really good tonight."

'Every Letters I Sent You' is Baek Ye Rin's first release under her independent label 'Blue Vinyl' after leaving JYP Entertainment.





Have you heard Baek Ye Rin's new album yet?