Red Velvet reveal spooky teaser images for 'The ReVe Festival' finale

Red Velvet have revealed spooky teaser images for 'The ReVe Festival' finale.



The teaser images reveal the Red Velvet members in wedding dresses in a dark forest along with the message, "Don't be afraid of the dark. The fireworks will light up the sky." Their second poster teaser states, "Stay in the magic even after dark. The fireworks start."



Red Velvet's upcoming release will be the final part of their 'The ReVe Festival' album series.



'The ReVe Festival' finale drops on December 23 KST. Stay tuned for updates.