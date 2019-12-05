Co-stars of the late actor Cha In Ha from MBC's 'Love With Flaws' leave loving farewell messages via SNS

On December 5, close family and friends of the late actor Cha In Ha (27) gathered to send him off during his final funeral procession, held privately.

In light of his send off, MBC's ongoing Wed-Thurs drama series 'Love With Flaws' relayed ahead of its broadcast on this day, "We will remember your shy smile. We hope that you will be able to rest comfortably without troubles." In 'Love With Flaws', the late Cha In Ha was appearing as actress Oh Yeon Seo's second older brother. The production will remain his final project before his untimely passing.

Also on this day, lead actress Oh Yeon Seo of 'Love With Flaws' took to her Instagram to share, "It's cold, isn't it? Be careful on your way. Thank you so much for being my older brother," sharing a set of loving family photos from the drama's filming set.

Actor Min Woo Hyuk, who played the role of the late Cha In Ha's brother in 'Love With Flaws', also shared a series of the same family photos as Oh Yeon Seo, writing, "My beloved brother In Ha has left us, without telling anyone. He was always such a bright and hardworking dongsaeng, so I feel like my heart is being ripped apart when I think about how I knew nothing even as his hyung, and I was able to do nothing. Please pray for our In Ha so that he can go to a good place where he won't be lonely. In Ha, we love you."

Actor Heo Jung Min, also a co-star from 'Love With Flaws', wrote via his Instagram, "A dongsaeng whom I was working with has left us. If only you could have held out a little longer... I'm sorry that I didn't tell you how it does get better, and you do find happiness if you keep living. Rest in peace. We will always remember actor Cha In Ha, those of us who worked on 'Love With Flaws'. Please remember just that we all loved you. You were a great actor."







We also hope the late actor may rest in peace.