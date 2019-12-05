7

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Co-stars of the late actor Cha In Ha from MBC's 'Love With Flaws' leave loving farewell messages via SNS

AKP STAFF

On December 5, close family and friends of the late actor Cha In Ha (27) gathered to send him off during his final funeral procession, held privately. 

In light of his send off, MBC's ongoing Wed-Thurs drama series 'Love With Flaws' relayed ahead of its broadcast on this day, "We will remember your shy smile. We hope that you will be able to rest comfortably without troubles." In 'Love With Flaws', the late Cha In Ha was appearing as actress Oh Yeon Seo's second older brother. The production will remain his final project before his untimely passing. 

Also on this day, lead actress Oh Yeon Seo of 'Love With Flaws' took to her Instagram to share, "It's cold, isn't it? Be careful on your way. Thank you so much for being my older brother," sharing a set of loving family photos from the drama's filming set. 

Actor Min Woo Hyuk, who played the role of the late Cha In Ha's brother in 'Love With Flaws', also shared a series of the same family photos as Oh Yeon Seo, writing, "My beloved brother In Ha has left us, without telling anyone. He was always such a bright and hardworking dongsaeng, so I feel like my heart is being ripped apart when I think about how I knew nothing even as his hyung, and I was able to do nothing. Please pray for our In Ha so that he can go to a good place where he won't be lonely. In Ha, we love you." 

Actor Heo Jung Min, also a co-star from 'Love With Flaws', wrote via his Instagram, "A dongsaeng whom I was working with has left us. If only you could have held out a little longer... I'm sorry that I didn't tell you how it does get better, and you do find happiness if you keep living. Rest in peace. We will always remember actor Cha In Ha, those of us who worked on 'Love With Flaws'. Please remember just that we all loved you. You were a great actor." 


We also hope the late actor may rest in peace. 

View this post on Instagram

함께 일하던 동생이 떠났습니다 오늘 장례식장 다녀와서 가족들 눈물보니 더 마음이 아픕니다 노잦돈 준비해갔는데 가족들이 부조금 안받겠다고 하시네요. 술사달라고 했던 놈인데 한번도 못사고 그놈덕에 육개장에 홍어에 각종전에 공짜로 술 실컷먹었네요 너무 고맙네요 제 기억으로는 함께 드라마 찍는 동안 정말 열심히 하던 친구였습니다. 좀만 버티지... 살다보면 살아지고 좋아지고행복해진다고 말 못해준게 안타깝더군요.. 삼가고인의 명복을 빕니다. 우리 하자있는인간들은 차인하 배우를 영원히 기억할겁니다 . 너를.너무 사랑했다는것만 기억해줘 잘가 넌 정말 멋진 배우였어..

A post shared by 허정민 (@h2j) on

  1. Oh Yeon Seo
1 5,947 Share 100% Upvoted

1

yvangelica325 pts 47 minutes ago 0
47 minutes ago

Really sad news, i hope he finds the peace he need it to be happy! RIP!

Share
G-Dragon, Hongki, Taeyeon, Kikwang, IU, Taemin, Sunmi, Heechul, Changmin, Dara, Taecyeon
#10YearChallenge for 2nd Generation K-pop Idols
7 hours ago   48   45,537
Prism is ready to 'Burn It Up' in new MV
47 minutes ago   0   143
G-Dragon, Hongki, Taeyeon, Kikwang, IU, Taemin, Sunmi, Heechul, Changmin, Dara, Taecyeon
#10YearChallenge for 2nd Generation K-pop Idols
7 hours ago   48   45,537
ATEEZ, Soyeon, Bang Chan
3 Rookie Monster Leader
17 hours ago   10   7,717

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND