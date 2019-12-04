Park Bo Young decides not to renew with her agency of 10-years

On December 5, entertainment label Fides Spatium released an official statement, revealing, "We have come to a settlement with actress Park Bo Young to go our separate ways, after 10 long years together."

The label continued, "We have decided to respect Park Bo Young's wishes after witnessing her growth and struggles together as an artist, and wish to cheer on her future days with sincerity. We want to thank Park Bo Young for trusting in us and walking with us for a long time, and also want to thank her fans for their unending love and support."



Meanwhile, Park Bo Young is currently taking a time of hiatus in order to recover from a past injury.