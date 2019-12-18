CNBLUE's Yonghwa in talks to feature in new SBS trot music reality show

CNBLUE's Yonghwa is in talks to feature in a new SBS trot music reality show.



On December 18, an insider revealed Yonghwa is featuring in an upcoming SBS show, but the network later clarified he's still in talks. The 3-part pilot show will follow trot singers who busk on the streets of Vietnam, and legendary trot singers like Seol Woon Da, Kim Yeon Ja, and Jang Yoon Jung will be starring in the show.



If cast, this will mark the CNBLUE member's return to TV after his military discharge this past November, and he would be the youngest of the cast members.



The pilot show is expected to film and air in January.