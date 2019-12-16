CL uploads new audio teasers for her upcoming songs 'ONE AND ONLY' and 'THNX'

CL has uploaded audio teasers for her two new songs "THNX" and "ONE AND ONLY".
The popular star uploaded the teasers to Twitter on December 16th and indicated the songs would drop on the 17th at 6 pm KST.
Check the teasers of both songs out below!
i love that she's hitting us up with all these jams
